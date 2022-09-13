Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge win Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in Limited Series

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images; Chris Haston/NBC

Amanda Seyfried and Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in a drama series, respectively, during Monday night’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

First up to retrieve their Emmy was Coolidge, whose role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s The White Lotus earned her this year’s Outstanding Supporting Actress honor.

“Gosh, what a night,” she said, before addressing her fellow nominees, which included Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Kaitlyn Dever, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Mare Winningham. “I just want to say… just to be in your company, it’s incredible.”

The Legally Blonde alum then went on to inform the audience that she may have a hard time speaking due to taking a lavender bath before the show that made her “swell” inside her dress. But, before she could get out the rest of her thank yous, the infamous music, which acts as a signal for stars to wrap up their speech, began to play.

Coolidge pleaded for them to “wait” before giving in and doing little dance before leaving the stage.

Next up, Seyfried snagged the award for Outstanding Lead Actress thanks to her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.

“This is a really nice feeling,” she said before doling out a list of thank yous to the cast, crew, and network. “It was really hard but it was the best time of my life.”

Seyfried closed with a sweet thank you to her family and instructions for her five-year-old daughter, who was watching at home, to head to bed.

“Bub, you have to go to bed now, thanks,” she said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.