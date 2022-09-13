Emmys 2022: Jean Smart wins Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Chris Polk/NBC

Hacks star Jean Smart was crowned Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The actress admitted she was “more nervous” than she expected to accept the prestigious honor. This is her second-straight overall win, as she had also collected the honor in 2021.

“I am so blown away by our writers who not only matched season one, but surpassed it,” the actress gushed, adding, “Season two has been a litmus test.”

Smart shouted out her cast and crew, who “went above and above and above,” in her opinion. She also had special words for fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan. “She sent this box of designer cookies, they were like 5 pounds each. I thought that was so classy until I realized she was hoping I wouldn’t be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood,” she cracked. “Thanks anyway.”

Smart, who was dressed in a flattering white gown, also admitted she “lost a bet” and had to make another announcement. “As promised, thank you for the Botox,” she quipped — marking the second time of the night the beauty treatment was brought up.

A skit involving The Simpsons featured Bart Simpson calling Moe from the bar and asking for a “Boe Tox.”

Smart was in a tight race this year for the Emmy, as she was also nominated against Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brosnahan, Kaley Cuoco from The Flight Attendant, The Great‘s Elle Fanning and Insecure star Issa Rae.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.