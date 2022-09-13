Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson pays tribute to iconic TV shows in opening monologue

NBC

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards aired Monday night live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Television’s biggest night was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who opened the star-studded event by paying tribute to “the greatest invention in the history of mankind, television.”

“I mean, if it weren’t for TV, what would we do in our free time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years,” he joked.

Other alternatives to television Thompson mentioned included TikTok, which he joked was just a “tiny vertical television.”

“TV is all we have,” he continued. “From Netflix and chill to Paramount plus and eating dinner alone.”

The actor and comedian then, with the help of dancers and props galore, went on to perform a medley of TV theme songs from iconic shows like Friends, Th Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and more.

After that it was time for Thompson to hand over the reigns to the first presenter of the night, Oprah Winfrey.

