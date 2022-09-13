Emmys 2022: Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Garner win Supporting Actor, Actress in a Drama Series

Trae Patton/NBC

Matthew Macfadyen and Julia Garner won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a drama series, respectively, during Monday night’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Macfadyen, who won for his role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s Succession, said he was “deeply flattered and thrilled to bits” as he accepted the award from Sofia Vergara.

“I must say it really is such a pleasure and a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” he expressed, before giving thanks to the entire team who make the show possible.

Shortly after, Kerry Washington and Gael Garcia Bernal presented Julia Garner with the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama series for her job as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s Ozark.

Garner thanked the Television Academy and Netflix before giving a special shout out to the shows leading stars.

“I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me,” she said. “And Laura Linney, who you’ve been such a guiding light to me I just feel really grateful, really grateful to be here.”

Rushed with eight seconds left to give her speech, Garner concluded, “I love you all and now I’ve got to go. Thank you all so much, I love you all.”

