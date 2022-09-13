Emmys 2022: ‘Succession’ wins Outstanding Drama Series

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

The 2022 Emmy Awards were Monday night and earning one of the highest, most sought after awards of the night was Succession for Outstanding Drama Series — the final award of the night.

This also marks the second time Succession has won this award.

The cast and crew shared a long hug on the stage before celebrating the high honor. There was also a swipe taken at England’s newly crowned king, King Charles III, which drew a laugh from the audience.

Creator Jesse Armstrong joked, “Big week for successions. New king in the U.K … Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I’m not saying that we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to our people!”

Succession was pitted against some favorites in this year’s category, including Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Squid Game, Severance, Ozark and Yellowjackets.

This marked the show’s third win of the night, as it also collected trophies for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Matthew Macfadyen.

The HBO show added to their tally of 10 previous Emmy wins.

