Emmys 2022: Zendaya wins Lead Actress in Drama Series, makes history as youngest to win twice

Chris Haston/NBC

Zendaya made history during Monday night’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 26-year-old earned the honor for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s hit show Euphoria, making her the youngest person to ever win the leading acting category two times. She previously won in 2020 for the show’s first season at age 24.

Zendaya expressed nothing but gratitude for the win during her acceptance speech and thanked everyone who made the show possible, including cast, crew, and series creator Sam Levinson, before sharing her hopes for the drama television series.

“Lastly I just want to say, you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me.”

“Thank you so much,” she finished.

