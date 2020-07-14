'Empire' actor Bryshere Gray arrested for domestic violence

FOX/Chuck Hodes(ARIZONA) — Actor Bryshere Gray, who played Hakeem Lyon on Empire, was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his wife at their Goodyear, Arizona home.

Goodyear PD announced on their Facebook Monday that officers responded to a 9-1-1 call by a citizen who was flagged down by a woman at a nearby gas station. The woman claimed she had been assaulted “for several hours” by her husband,” who she identified as Gray.

The victim was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries, according to Goodyear PD. “Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital,” the department said.

When officers arrived at the actor’s home, he refused to come out and speak with them, according to police. “Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist,” the department says.

Police say Gray surrendered and was taken into custody “without incident” just after 7 a.m. local time on Monday. He will be booked on domestic violence charges.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.