“Empire” renewed for a fifth season, Whitaker and Woodard return on tonight's episode

FOX(NEW YORK) — The Lyons’ family drama will continue: Empire was renewed for a fifth season today.

“Empire is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was,” said Fox Broadcasting President of Entertainment Michael Thorn in a statement. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, who deliver powerful performances week after week.”

In tonight’s episode, “A Lean and Hungry Look,” Forest Whitaker returns in his recurring role as music icon Eddie Barker, who helped launch Lucious Lyons’ music career several years ago.

Barker’s now making moves in order to rise up the ranks of Empire Entertainment with help from Cookie Lyons, while Lucious and Shine, played by Xzibit, conspire to keep him out of the company.

Alfre Woodard also appears in her recurring role as Cookie’s lost-long mother, as her daughter hopes to rebuild their relationship.

Empire airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.

