Entertainment News – ABC News Radio

Joss Whedon under investigation by WarnerMedia following complaints of on-set misconduct

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced to prison and fines in Varsity Blues college admissions scam

‘The Chi’: Miriam A. Hyman says fans will be “very, very pleased” with season 3 ending

Tony Awards to go virtual this year

‘Love in the Time of Corona’ stars Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson say show is a time capsule for 2020

Kristen Bell shows her daughters’ hilarious attempt at making breakfast

Filmmaker Derick Borte hopes Russell Crowe thriller ‘Unhinged’ is the antidote for COVID-19 stress

‘Cut Throat City’: RZA explains what John Singleton, Spike Lee & Quentin Tarantino have to do with new drama

Jacki Weaver channels her fascination with drag in new movie, ‘Stage Mother’

Comedy Central puts a cork in ‘Drunk History’

Wanna see a (socially-distanced) movie? AMC reopening 100 theaters today

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/Entertainment News and Headlines From ABC News RadioFri, 21 Aug 2020 21:00:02 +0000(c) ABC News Radioen-USSquarespace V5 Site Server v5.13.594-SNAPSHOT-1 (http://www.squarespace.com)ABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 21:00:01 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/joss-whedon-under-investigation-by-warnermedia-following-com.html360296:6358746:36306850

Ryan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon(LOS ANGELES) — Director Joss Whedon is under investigation after being accused of creating a toxic work environment.

Variety reports that WarnerMedia is looking into the accusations that the 56-year-old Whedon exhibited “abusive” behavior on the Justice League movie set.

The investigation was triggered after actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the DC film, repeatedly accused Whedon and two producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, of misconduct.

The 32-year-old actor, who is Black, announced WarnerMedia’s response on Thursday, writing on Twitter, “After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!”

Continued Fisher in a followup tweet, “I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.” He then thanked WarnerMedia and ATT for “making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!”

The Justice League star first blew the whistle on July 1 that Whedon exhibited “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior.

Fisher also accused Johns on August 12 of making “a thinly veiled threat to my career” after he attempted to “take grievances up the proper chain of command.”

According to Variety, a source maintains that WarnerMedia is approaching their internal investigation with objectivity and has not “prejudged” any of the parties involved. The source also attests that the company expanded its review to encompass people beyond just Whedon, Berg and Johns.

The probe will be internal, as to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Whedon is behind several renowned works, such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly and for directing Marvel’s The Avengers and Age of Ultron.

[embedded content]



By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306850.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 19:10:04 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/lori-loughlin-and-husband-sentenced-to-prison-and-fines-in-v.html360296:6358746:36306885

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, to her right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019; John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(BOSTON) — Former Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced today to two months and five months in prison, respectively, on conspiracy charges stemming from the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scheme.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty May 22 of this year via video conference before a federal judge in Boston after maintaining their innocence since their March, 2019 arrest.

Giannulli was sentenced first, not long after the hearing’s 11:00 a.m. ET start. Judge Nathaniel Gorton called Giannulli’s actions “motivated by hubris” and part of “a breathtaking crime on the nation’s higher education system.”

Appearing via video before sentencing, Giannulli told the court “I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct.”

In all, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release during which time he must complete 250 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

Of the two parents, prosecutors portrayed Loughlin’s husband as more active in the scheme, though they called the actress “fully complicit.” Loughlin’s sentencing came several hours later, with Judge Gorton also accepting Loughlin’s guilty plea and sentencing her to two months in prison, as well as a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

“I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry,” Loughlin told the court before her sentencing, appearing to hold back tears. “I am ready to face the consequences and make amends. I made an awful decision. I allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass”

The sentences and fines are in line with what federal prosecutors recommended earlier this week in a sentencing memo.

Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, pleaded guilty for their roles in the massive college admissions scam, the investigation of which the FBI dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. They had both been accused of paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into USC as crew recruits — even though neither girl had ever rowed competitively. Singer also pleaded guilty to his role in facilitating the fraud.

Prosecutors have charged over 50 suspects, including parents and coaches, in the investigation. Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to related charges in May of last year and was sentenced to two weeks in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306885.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 19:00:45 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/the-chi-miriam-a-hyman-says-fans-will-be-very-very-pleased-w.html360296:6358746:36306842

Shawn Theodore/SHOWTIME(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the season three finale of The Chi, Miriam A. Hyman is sharing what she hopes fans will leave with after they watch the final episode.

“I really hope fans will be extremely satisfied, completely satiated with just everything that we’re giving them,” Hyman, who plays Dre, tells ABC Audio. “And I also hope that it becomes very clear in terms of who I am within their family.”

Even though Hyman just joined the series this season as the new wife of Nina, the actress and artist has already established herself as an integral character on the show.

“I mean, I would hope that by the first episode, it’s pretty doggone clear [who I am],” she says of her character’s addition.

Still, Hyman notes that like in previous seasons of the The Chi “a lot of questions will probably be answered,” but many will not.

“We want to leave room for those questions that aren’t answered, so hopefully [in] season four we’ll be able to answer some more of those questions,” she explains. “But yeah, I think that the fans and supporters will be very, very pleased.”

While Hyman wants fans to be entertained by the unpredictable drama of the season, she also wants them to feel represented.

“And I think it just raises more awareness in terms of the climate that we’re in right now,” she says. “And so I just think these stories are just extremely important and really necessary.”

The season three finale of The Chi, also starring Jacob Latimore and Birgundi Baker, airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

[embedded content]

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306842.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 17:00:08 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/tony-awards-to-go-virtual-this-year.html360296:6358746:36306823

‘Hadestown’ wins Best Musical during the 2019 Tony Awards; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions(NEW YORK) — No surprise, really — you can add the Tony Awards to the list of ceremonies going virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What remains to be determined is when the 74th annual awards, which honor the best of Broadway, will air.

“Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin and Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement posted to the official Tony Awards website.

“We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time,” the statement continues. “The show must go on, no matter what — and it will.”

The ceremony will take place sometime this fall, with the exact date and other details yet to be announced.

By Christopher Watson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306823.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 15:00:36 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/love-in-the-time-of-corona-stars-leslie-odom-jr-nicolette-ro.html360296:6358746:36306792

Freeform(NEW YORK) — You don’t get more timely than this. Love in the Time of Corona, a new scripted Freeform series about the search for love and connection during COVID-19-mandated social distancing, debuts this weekend with a special two-night event.

Real-life spouses Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson play married couple James and Sade in the limited series and shot their scenes in their own home while in quarantine. They say the show serves as a time capsule for 2020.

“When we first got asked to do it and we were talking about it, we were like, this is such a unique moment,” Robinson tells ABC Audio. “[H]opefully we’ll never have this same moment again. But while there is so much positive and negative at the same time happening, we were like, this is really worth remembering.”

Odom adds, “I think…our only responsibility really, after this is all said and done is to emerge, rearranged. To emerge, somehow changed. And so, yeah, then it becomes a mark on the timeline. [H]opefully it’s a time in our whole society when we can look at, you know, before COVID and after COVID: here’s how we changed for the better.”

Not only does the show depict the pandemic, but it also tackles racism and police brutality. Odom says portraying these issues in real time was cathartic.

“Nic and I, we’re artists and so that’s part of how we process our trauma,” he says. “So the best part about it for us was the fact that we got to make some work about it.”

Love in the Time of Corona premieres in a two-night event, airing Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

[embedded content]

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306792.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 12:03:39 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/kristen-bell-shows-her-daughters-hilarious-attempt-at-making.html360296:6358746:36306745

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb(LOS ANGELES) — As kids grow older, they start becoming a little more independent and try new things, like making breakfast. For actress Kristen Bell, she didn’t realize how quickly things would go off the rails when her two daughters took a crack at meal prep.

Bell hoped that her seven and five-year-old daughters Lincoln and Delta would learn how to be a bit more self-sufficient by making their own meal. Unfortunately, the girls only listened to their sweet tooth.

“Still trying to train them to make thier [sic] own breakfast,” The Frozen 2 star announced Thursday against an Instagram photo of two plates dusted with mini marshmallows, graham crackers and Oreo crumbs. “Haven’t nailed it YET…but I see the positives in this picture.”

Plowing ahead with her Chopped-like critique, Bell relayed, “They were definitely trying to get different colored foods in thier [sic] meal, and obviously wanted to make s’mores.”

The mom of two quickly amended, “They are not allowed to touch the stove so at least they are following one rule!”

While she could have left her announcement there, Bell had one final revelation to bestow upon her 14.5 million followers. “Also the blue plate is a DOG BOWL LID,” She deadpanned. “My kids are philistines.”

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old actress, her dreams of watching her children put together a healthy meal anytime soon were dashed by comedian Chelsea Handler, who explained why she shouldn’t exactly hold her breath.

“I just learned how to make my own breakfast a year ago,” the Chelsea Lately admitted.

Meanwhile, some of Bell’s other followers were pretty impressed by Lincoln and Delta’s official foray into meal prep as one fan praised, “Um, Oreo s’mores? What your children are is genius.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306745.xmlABC AudioFri, 21 Aug 2020 10:00:20 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/filmmaker-derick-borte-hopes-russell-crowe-thriller-unhinged.html360296:6358746:36306717

Don Arnold/WireImage (NEW YORK) –Russell Crowe’s Unhinged hits today — the first wide release in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and director Derrick Borte calls it an “adrenaline fueled thrill ride” he’s hoping will offer an escape from the everyday worries we’re all facing right now.

Borte tells ABC Audio his wish for the film is to bring people “back to the theater where we have such a long history of this communal type experience of sharing…what’s on this giant screen together and bringing people together in some way that is a huge part of all of our lives.”

As the first movie to open in the U.S. since the pandemic brought production to a halt in March, Borte is not as concerned about whether Unhinged will bring people into theaters, as he is about the theaters themselves being a safe place for them to gather.

“It brings with it a lot of pressure,” he explains, but really more about, you know, pressure to make sure that the people in charge are doing the right thing to make it a safe environment for people.

“Thankfully I’ve gotten to really see some of the things that they’re doing, from touchless entry and distancing and the lobbies and checkerboards seeding and spraying the theaters down with these disinfectants that they’re using elsewhere on planes and whatnot between screenings and wearing masks and in a theater,” he continues. “So, I mean, my comfort level is I’m gonna be at the theater Friday night.”

[embedded content]

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306717.xmlABC AudioThu, 20 Aug 2020 21:00:20 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/cut-throat-city-rza-explains-what-john-singleton-spike-lee-q.html360296:6358746:36306575

Rich Fury/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Cut Throat City director RZA is breaking down some of the major influences behind his new coming-of-age drama.

Set in New Orleans, the new film follows four childhood friends who return home post Hurricane Katrina and decide to rob a bank after seeing their neighborhoods decimated and no real job opportunities. RZA tells ABC Audio that there’s a “definite connection” between his film and John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood.

“John Singleton was a good friend of mine,” RZA reveals. “John gave me some great advice on my second film called Love Beats Rhymes. I actually had a chance to hang with him for a few months and we was just doing film talking. I basically was doing a film class with him.”

“The way he did Boyz n the Hood is iconic, timeless,” he continues. “And I did want to have a piece of that pie in my movie. And you could feel it I think.”

While RZA says he’s “open to learn more,” and bring his own directing “elements” and “tricks” into his films, the Wu-Tang founder admits he doesn’t mind leaning on the greats either.

“You also [have] some F. Gary Gray energy in there. A little Set It Off,” he says.

“Hopefully you can feel some Spike Lee in there too,” RZA adds, before noting that he paid “tribute” to Lee by using one of his techniques in the film that included a “shot with the ring on a dolly.”

RZA also acknowledges Academy Award winner, Quentin Tarantino, whom he says served as both teacher and mentor.

“Reservoir Dogs, that was a favorite of mines,” RZA says. “And I… put all these great filmmakers into me as a filmmaker and make my film.”

Cut Throat City is available in limited release.

[embedded content]

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306575.xmlABC AudioThu, 20 Aug 2020 19:00:17 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/jacki-weaver-channels-her-fascination-with-drag-in-new-movie.html360296:6358746:36306567

(NEW YORK) — In the new movie Stage Mother, Australian actress Jacki Weaver plays a conservative Texas choir director who finds herself the owner of a San Francisco drag club following the death of her estranged son.

Her character, Maybelline Metcalf, must learn to embrace the LGBTQ community her son was a part of and reconcile the fact that she didn’t accept him while he was alive.

The Oscar-nominated Weaver is quite the opposite of her character, having embraced the gay community all her life. She tells ABC Audio she was less like a stage mother on set and more like everyone’s “wicked girlfriend.”

“I’ve moved in gay circles and in drag circles all my life since I was 15, because Sydney’s a very gay city,” she says. “You know, nothing about that world has ever shocked me.”

After attending her first drag show at 15, Weaver says she became fascinated with the art form. She later went on to star in the Australian stage version of quintessential drag musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

“My husband, even now, we love to go to a drag show,” she says. “We think it’s great fun.”

Stage Mother, also starring Adrian Grenier, Lucy Liu, Jackie Beat and Mya Taylor, comes out August 21.

[embedded content]

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306567.xmlABC AudioThu, 20 Aug 2020 17:00:21 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/comedy-central-puts-a-cork-in-drunk-history.html360296:6358746:36306558

Aubrey Plaza as Cleopatra in ‘Drunk History’; Image courtesy Comedy Central(NEW YORK) — Say so long to Drunk History.

The current sixth season of the Comedy Central series will be the show’s last, according to Variety.

Created by Derek Waters, who also appeared in most every episode, Drunk History began in 2007 as a Funny or Die online series then briefly jumped to HBO before moving to Comedy Central in 2013. Each show features a seriously wasted stand-up comic describing historical events, while those events are re-enacted by celebs in full costume, lip-syncing to the narrator’s drunken ramblings.

Celebs who’ve appeared on Drunk History over the years include Will Ferrell, Winona Ryder, Octavia Spencer, Kristen Wiig, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish and dozens more.

Production on the current Drunk History season was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the cancellation announcement apparently won’t be resumed.

[embedded content]

By Christopher Watson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

]]>

http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss-comments-entry-36306558.xmlABC AudioThu, 20 Aug 2020 15:00:45 +0000http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/wanna-see-a-socially-distanced-movie-amc-reopening-100-theat.html360296:6358746:36306528