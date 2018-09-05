'Entertainment Weekly' scores cover story, snaps of Marvel Studio's 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issue, which hits newsstands on Friday, has fans’ first official look at Oscar-winner Brie Larson as the hero of the 2019 Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel. The movie is the first female-led, female co-directed entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The character, an Air Force pilot who is accidentally enhanced by alien powers, is different, says co-director Anna Bowden. Ryan Fleck is also credited as director.

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection. But what makes her special is just how human she is,” explains Bowden.

“She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

The character’s alter-ego, Carol Danvers, first appeared in the comics in 1968, and in 1977, having acquired superpowers, she became Ms. Marvel. In 2012, she assumed the name Captain Marvel.

The character is one of the most powerful in the Marvel Comics universe, and the ending of Avengers: Infinity War teases that she’s the world’s last hope of defeating Thanos.

The cover story about the 1990s-set film features shots of Larson’s character suited up alongside the blue-skinned aliens The Kree, who’ve previously been seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In fact, Guardians alums Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, who played the Kree characters Korath and Ronan the Accuser, respectively, are featured in the EW pics.

The movie opens March 8, 2019. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

