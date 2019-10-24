Eric La Salle explains why he's not returning to 'Coming 2 America'

TM & COPYRIGHT © 1988 BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — With the majority of the Coming 2 America cast returning to the highly anticipated sequel, Coming 2 America, there is at least one original cast member that will not reprise his legendary role: Eriq La Salle.

In an interview with The Grio, La Salle, who played the Jheri curl dripping Soul Glow heir Darryl Jenks in the original film, says he just doesn’t have time to be a part of the sequel.

“No,” he said when asked if he would be reprising his role from the 1988 original. “I’ve already given you an answer. No.”

He continued, “Straight to the point. I knew where you were going with it. I’m a little busy right now …with this show.”

La Salle, who starred as Dr. Peter Benton on NBC’s ER, has now found a place behind the camera as an executive producer and director for hit shows like NBC’s Law & Order SVU and Chicago P.D.

Although he’ll be missing from the Coming 2 America lineup, there will still be plenty of returning stars to see in the film.

As previously reported, original cast members Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Garcelle Beauvais, Shari Headley and Paul Bates are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

The original 1988 film Coming to America starred Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda. In an effort to find a wife, Akeem, along with his trusty assistant Semmi, played by Hall, decide to travel to Queens, NY.

In the sequel, Akeem, who is set to become king, learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.



Coming 2 America is set to hit theaters August 7, 2020.

