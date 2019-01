David Bloomer/© 2018 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide today:

* Escape Room — Insidious: The Last Key director Adam Robitel’ssci-fi thriller centers on six strangers invited to take part in a game in which they seek and follow clues to escape from a locked room — with deadly consequences. Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis and Nik Dodani star. Rated PG-13.

[embedded content]

