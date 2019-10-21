Eva Mendes admits she hides from her kids for “me time” — encourages other moms to do the same

Adam Christopher /NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — Sometimes parents just need a moment to themselves — even celebrity parents. Case in point: Eva Mendes.

The mother of two posted a hilarious selfie on her Instagram Sunday of her hiding underneath the covers in an attempt to camouflage herself and escape her daughters.

“Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids. (not having success)” She hilariously captions before poking fun at her flawless appearance. “And no, I didn’t wash my makeup off last night. I know , I know so bad, yadda yadda.”

Eva goes on to remind parents that it’s okay to take a breather now and again. “To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes,” she encourages.

Eva is the mother of three-year-old Amanda and five-year-old Esmeralda. With two toddlers to keep tabs on, on top of husband Ryan Gosling, it’s obvious her hands are pretty full.

Mendes recently opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show about parenting his two girls and admitted that she and Gosling can be “very controlling.”

When describing their parenting style, she said she is guilty of being a bulldozing AND helicopter parent at times.

