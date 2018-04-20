Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton talk android empowerment in “Westworld” season 2

L-R: Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton in HBO’s “Westworld”; John P. Johnson/HBO(NEW YORK) — After season one’s fiery conclusion, the women of Westworld are leading the charge in season two.

Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, who play android “hosts” Dolores and Maeve on the buzzy HBO series, say they’re reveling in their characters’ newfound power.

“This season was really different because [Dolores is] sort of a commander, a general, a soldier and that was new for me,” Wood told ABC Radio at the show’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere. “I usually am really good at my lines but this season I had a hard time because I was given dialogue that I never had to say or work with before.”

She reveals the one moment where she felt the most in charge.

“I think riding a horse while [the horse was] running and shooting a rifle was probably when I had to pinch myself and say, ‘I’m at work right now. This is my first day back for season two and here we are,’” she says.

For Newton, she loves the fact that despite being a robot, Maeve is still very much a normal woman in the way she defies the odds, cares for her child and fights for justice like a warrior.

Westworld’s known for its complex timelines, and the actresses say even they have a hard time following what’s going on.

“Yeah, this season, we all gave up about halfway through,” Wood says. “I think there were moments where Jeffrey [Wright] and I would show up to set and we’d be arguing about which episode we were working on because we didn’t have a clue anymore.”

Newton had another strategy.

“It’s a hell of a lot of post-its!” she says. “And friendship, too…we think nothing of just saying to each other, ‘What’s happening?’”

Season 2 of Westworld premieres on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m.

