Evangeline Lilly apologizes for insensitive coronavirus comment

George Pimentel/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Evangeline Lilly had a change of heart when it comes to her opinion about COVID-19.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the Lost actress apologized for her March 16 comments about the precautions being taken by the government in an effort to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Despite the call for social distancing at the time, she declared life as business as usual. Now 10 days later, she’s singing a different tune.

Alongside a photo of some young children playing a monopoly-like board game, Lilly wrote, “I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living.”

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing,” she explained.

Two days later, her community took on stricter guidelines and while the Canadian actress expressed her “intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions,” she did realize that her previous statements lacked empathy.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” the caption continued. “…the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

Lilly ended the apology on a positive note, acknowledging the beauty in seeing humanity rally together during this “vulnerable time” and sending well wishes.

“Sending love to all of you,” she wrote. “Even if you can’t return it right now.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.