Eve announces departure from 'The Talk'

(LONDON) — After four seasons on The Talk, Eve is saying goodbye.

During Monday’s episode of the CBS talk show, the 41-year-old rapper and actress announced that she would be leaving the show at the end of the year.

“I’ve known this weekend I was going to say what I’m going to say but it still doesn’t make it easier,” she began.

“It’s been a crazy year for all of us and I’ve been so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show but I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future traveling back at the moment and have decided at the end of December this will probably be my last time on the show in this capacity as a host,” she shared.

“This is one of the hardest decisions in the world. I wish I hated one of you but I don’t,” she joked, referencing the entire staff including her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba. “It would just make it so much easier.”

For the current season of The Talk, Eve, born Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper, has been fulfilling her hosting duties from London — where she and husband Maximillion Cooper are currently based — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions between the U.S. and U.K.

Aside from the global health crisis, Eve also expressed a desire to spend more time with her family, which includes her husband and her four stepchildren, and potentially some new additions.

“Obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, in a beautiful way, so I want to be closer to him,” she said. “I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

