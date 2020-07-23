Excellent! Check out the trailer for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Orion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Let loose with your best air guitar riff, because Orion Pictures just released the official trailer and poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The continued adventures of Alex Winter’s William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves’ Theodore “Ted” Logan have the now-middle-aged pair grappling with their missed opportunity to create a song that saves the world.

Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine play their daughters, and as the trailer hints, the pair will come to rub elbows with some new historical figures, re-visit Hell, and reunite with their old pal Death, again played by William Sadler.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music cast will unite for a “most excellent” panel discussion, moderated by Kevin Smith, as part of San Diego Comic-Con, on Saturday, July 25 at 6 PM Eastern time. Keeping with the “Comic-Con at home” theme, you can watch the proceedings on YouTube.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on September 1, 2020.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.