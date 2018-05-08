Excellent! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back for “Bill & Ted Face the Music”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images(CANNES) — Cue the air guitar riffs: Keanu Reeves and his former co-star, Alex Winter, will be back for a third film in the Bill & Ted’s franchise, which first began 29 years ago.

In 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the actors played Ted Theodore Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq., respectively, two high school dudes whose dreams of musical stardom are threatened by Ted’s flunking history. If he does, he’ll flunk highs school and his dad will send him to a military academy.

That’s when a mysterious time traveler named Rufus, played by the late George Carlin, comes from the future to help Ted bone up on history by taking them on a journey through time. Ted has to graduate from high school and stick with Bill, Rufus explains, because one day he and Bill will write a song that unites humanity.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was followed in 1991 by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is currently being shopped at the Cannes Film Festival, with series creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the latter the writer for movies like Men in Black and Now You See Me, having already begun writing the script. Reeeves and Winter will reprise their dopey characters, who now are older and have families but never penned that world-saving song.

“I am overwhelmed and quite moved by the response this announcement has gotten,” Solomon said in thanking his Twitter followers. He added. “We have been working ten years to get this done in the right way. I will keep you updated on the progress as we keep pushing this forward…”

