Exes and Oh!s: Andy Cohen’s new reality show sees contestants graded by their former lovers

Peacock

(NOTE CONTENT) Andy Cohen has already proven skilled at getting people to spill the tea on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live!, but now he’s doing the same when it comes to former flames, on his upcoming dating show Ex-Rated.

The occasionally NSFW trailer for the upcoming Peacock series just dropped, and it reveals the show’s premise: people are put on the hot seat by their exes, who judge their former partners on everything from their kissing and cuddling techniques to more intimate activities.

Joining Andy to try to smooth things over is sexpert and author Shan Boodram, who gives tips on how people — and the viewers at home — could potentially boost their numbers.

The dating show also lets guests give a potential ex another shot.

Peacock says Ex-Rated, “challenges adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve.”

The series debuts August 12. (VIDEO CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGE)

