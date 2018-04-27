expand Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin receives posthumous Walk of Fame honor

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Twelve years after his sudden death, Crocodile Hunter icon Steve Irwin received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame Thursday during an emotional ceremony, ABC News reports.

Irwin died in 2006 after being struck in the heart by a stingray barb at the age of 44. The beloved animal conservationist’s mission has been carried on at the Australia Zoo by his widow, Terri Irwin, and his two children, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

The whole family was on hand and very excited about the honor after having found out he was getting a posthumous star last summer. During the ceremony, they accepted the award in his memory.

“I have been so privileged to have had the biggest adventure with Steve,” Terri said. “Every single day was like being in the middle of a cyclone. We never knew where we were going to go or what we were going to do. … I learned from Steve that everyone just needs to say yes to stuff.”

She reminisced about all of the amazing trips the two took to rescue wildlife, speaking about the more than 30 episodes of his show they filmed together.

“Take a page out of Steve’s book and love everything,” she added.

Bindi also spoke and got very emotional while remembering her late father.

“We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day,” she said, before breaking down. “I’m gonna get a little bit emotional, it’s such a special day … I never in my wildest dreams thought that this would become reality, it’s such an honor as family to continue in his footsteps.”

Robert added, “He was the best and most incredible conservationist on the planet, but also the best dad.”

