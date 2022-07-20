Expert predicts Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met Gala moment has “put the kibosh” on similar stunts

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

While there are conflicting reports as to whether Kim Kardashian‘s famous “assets” may have damaged the dress, one fashion expert says Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the Met Gala red carpet may have “put the kibosh” on celebs doing similar sartorial stunts.

On the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis suggested the reported wear and tear — literally, if some reports are to be believed — will stop curators from lending out outfits like Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown that Kim wore.

“I don’t know the truth to whether it was destroyed or whether sequins fell off or whether it was ripped in the back,” she said.

“Ripley’s has it back … but I think it’s put the kibosh on celebrities wearing historic, relevant clothes that really need to be preserved.”

Mallis also added of Kim’s red carpet accessory, “I thought it was funny that she had that fur piece, holding it around her fanny the whole time, which kind of meant that she was covering up something.”

“We all know Kim has a large booty, and there’s no way that she was the same size as Marilyn.”

Kim reportedly shed 21 pounds to fit in the dress, but in the end, her curves were too hard for the vintage Bob Mackie dress to handle: Her glam team used laces to bridge a rather large gap, which was covered by the white fur wrap to which Mallis referred.

