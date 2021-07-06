‘F9’ becomes best-selling pandemic hit after global sales race past $500 million mark

Universal Pictures

It’s official: F9 is the biggest movie to come out of the pandemic. The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise raced past the $500 million mark during the holiday weekend, leaving its competition in the dust.

F9, which opened in the U.S. June 25, grossed an additional $30 million across 4,203 American theaters over the long July 4th weekend, boosting its global numbers past the half-billion-dollar mark. The movie is currently the only American film to earn more than $500 million globally since 2019.

Coming in second is the animated newcomer The Boss Baby: Family Business, which earned $20 million in its opening weekend. The movie stars Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris and James Marsden.

Universal Studios cleaned house this weekend, claiming the top three spots in the holiday box office roundup, with its other newcomer, The Forever Purge, coming in third, with $15.6 million. The movie is the fifth and, reportedly, final film of The Purge franchise.

Dropping to fourth with $5 million in its sixth week of release is Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II. The thriller is only another five million away from crossing the $150 million mark in domestic ticket sales.

Rounding out the top five is the Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson action-comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which drew in another $3.9 million in its third week of release.

