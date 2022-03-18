Family of slain ‘Rust’ cinematographer Haylna Hutchins trying to flee native Ukraine

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Matthew Hutchins, the widower of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, took to Twitter to note the latest in his extended family’s plight in their native Ukraine.

Hutchins explained Friday that his sister-in-law, Halyna’s sister Svetlana, “made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her 3 year old daughter and will continue onwards to Western Europe.”

He added, “Parents stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst.”

Hutchins also noted that his mother-in-law, Olga, is “still working as [a] nurse at the hospital where she worked for 30+ years.”

Last week, Matthew Hutchinssaid “Halyna’s family is trapped” in the war-torn country. He also voiced support for the Ukrainian people, saying in part, “Ukraine’s defender are inspiring the world with their bravery. Keep telling the truth about Putin’s invasion and atrocities.”

Hutchins lobbied people to “support refugees,” and support the locals fighting the Russian Army, “with aid and any intervention possible to protect the Ukrainian citizens and their independence.”

Haylna Hutchins, the mother of the couple’s 9-year-old son, Andros, was fatally wounded on October 21, 2021, when a pistol allegedly aimed at her by Alec Baldwin discharged on the movie’s New Mexico set. The live round that had been loaded into the pistol also struck and injured the movie’s director Joel Souza.

A criminal investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

