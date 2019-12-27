Fandango's four “Most Anticipated Movies of 2020” are all directed by women

© 2018 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC.(LOS ANGELES) — Fandango has compiled its users’ most anticipated films of 2020, and for the first time ever, the top four are all directed by women.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel’s Black Widow, and The Eternals, the latter two directed respectively by Cate Shortland and Chloe Zhao, and Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Mulan, which was directed by Niki Caro, all rank in that order as the year’s most anticipated films.

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last go-round as James Bond, ranked fifth. That film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the only male director in the top five.

Fandango also compiled lists in several categories, including Most Anticipated Villain. Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 topped the list, with Rami Malek as Safin in the Bond movie.

Fandango’s Most Anticipated 2020 Movies survey results:

Most Anticipated Movie

1. Wonder Woman 1984 (release date June 5)

2. Marvel’s Black Widow (May 1)

3. Marvel’s Eternals (Nov. 6)

4. Mulan (March 27)

5. No Time to Die (April 10)

6. A Quiet Place Part II (March 20)

7. Birds of Prey (Feb. 7)

8. In the Heights (June 26)

9. Pixar’s Soul (June 19)

10. Fast & Furious 9 (May 22)

Most Anticipated Actress

1. Gal Gadot — Wonder Woman 1984

2. Scarlett Johansson — Black Widow

3. Emily Blunt — A Quiet Place Part II, Jungle Cruise

4. Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey

5. Zendaya — Dune

Most Anticipated Actor

1. Chris Pine — Wonder Woman 1984

2. Paul Rudd — Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. Ryan Reynolds — Free Guy

4. Daniel Craig — No Time to Die

5. Robert Downey Jr. — Dolittle

Most Anticipated Villain

1. Kristen Wiig as Cheetah — Wonder Woman 1984

2. Rami Malek as Safin — No Time to Die

3. McGregor as Black Mask — Birds of Prey

4. Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik — Sonic the Hedgehog

5. Charlize Theron as Cipher — Fast & Furious 9

Most Anticipated Family Film

1. Mulan

2. Pixar’s Soul

3. Sonic the Hedgehog

4. Dolittle

5. Jungle Cruise

Most Anticipated Horror Film

1. A Quiet Place Part II

2. Halloween Kills

3. The Invisible Man

4. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

5. The Grudge

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2. Bill & Ted Face the Music

3. Bad Boys For Life

4. Legally Blonde 3

5. The Lovebirds

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.