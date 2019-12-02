Fans say Pete Davidson made them sign million dollar non-disclosure agreements to see his shows

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) If you’re really eager to see Pete Davidson’s new stand-up shows, be warned: he’ll sue you if you blab about them.

That’s the word from fans who recently attended the SNL cast member — and, bafflingly, A-List ladies man’s — recent comedy shows: each and every ticket holder must agree to a million dollar non-disclosure agreement.

Not only do fans have to lock up their phones for the show — something comedians like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have done — but fans are legally forbidden from sharing their thoughts about the performance to social media.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, one attendee griped, “…[The NDA] also authorizes them to confiscate…any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs.”

Calling the protection “Orwellian,” that fan continued, “Don’t perform for the public if you don’t want people to have an opinion about it!”

Others took a shot of their respective venues, saying they attended a show…and nothing else.

Entertainment Tonight speculates that the security could be to keep his material fresh because the shows were being filmed for an upcoming Netflix special.

Incidentally, however, in August, Davidson blasted a college crowd for using their cellphones during his routine, calling the offenders, “privileged little a**holes” who “ruin the show for people who actually want to be here.”

