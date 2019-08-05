'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' races to number one at the box office with $60.8 million debut

Universal(NEW YORK) — Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw delivered another number-one opening weekend for the franchise with an estimated $60.8 million debut. While the action film didn’t come close to Fate of the Furious‘ $98 million debut in 2017, it did as well as expected.

Overseas, Hobbs & Shaw scooped up an estimated $120 million, for a $180 million worldwide debut. That’s the fifth largest global opening ever for Universal Studios, topping Godzilla: King of the Monsters $177.8 million global debut earlier this year. It also marks the largest global opening outside the main Fast & Furious series for lead stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Disney’s The Lion King, in its third week of release, dipped to number two, racking up an estimated $38.2 million. That brings its domestic total to just over $430 million. The live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic added an estimated $72 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to over $1.195 billion.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood finished in third place, delivering an estimated $20 million in its second week of release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Far from Home earned an estimated $7.75 million for a fourth-place finish. Internationally, the film tacked on another $9.5 million, bringing its global total $1.08 billion.

Pixar’s Toy Story 4 rounded out the top five, collecting an estimated $7.15 million, bringing its domestic haul to $410 million. The animated feature added an estimated $10.2 million internationally, for a global total of more than $959 million.

Marvel and Pixar are owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

In limited release, Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale delivered an estimated $40,082 from two theaters, while Luce, starring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencer, opened with $132,916 from five locations.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, $60.8 million

2. The Lion King, $38.2 million

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, $20 million

4. Spider-Man: Far From Home, $7.75 million

5. Toy Story 4, $7.15 million

6. Yesterday, $2.44 million

7. The Farewell, $2.42 million

8. Crawl, $2.15 million

9. Aladdin, $2 million

10. Annabelle Comes Home, $875,000

