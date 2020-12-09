'Fatale' director Deon Taylor offers to buy a ticket for your date if you see his film in theaters

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImageFatale director Deon Taylor is giving fans a major incentive to see his film in theaters on December 18.

Lionsgate announced on Wednesday that Taylor will offer moviegoers an extra ticket for a guest to see his new thriller, Fatale, if they purchase a ticket now through opening weekend.

“Everybody who loves movies also loves seeing them in movie theaters, and this is a year when we could all use a gift. So buy one and get one free on me,” Taylor said in a statement. “That’s right, on me! We are living in unprecedented times and movies have always been a way of escapism. So why not escape with the most electric noir thriller, Fatale.”

You can find all the details on the ticket promotion at AtomTickets.com.

Fatale, which stars Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank, follows Ealy as successful sports agent who decides to risk his “perfect life” for a sexy and mysterious woman. The woman, played by Swank, turns out to be a police detective who entangles Ealy in her latest investigation.

Taylor adds that he wants moviegoers to be “safe” when going out, also noting the new theater protocols listed at CinemaSafe.org.

Fatale, also starring Mike Colter, Danny Pino and Tyrin Turner, will screen in limited theaters across the nation on December 18.

By Candice Williams

