'Father of the Bride' cast reuniting for mini-film benefiting World Central Kitchen

Touchstone/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Banks family is reuniting. Father of the Bride and & Father of the Bride Part II writer and director Nancy Meyers is bringing the original cast back together for an important cause.

Cast members Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kieran Culkin are among those reprising their roles in Meyers’ mini-film, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), premiering on Netflix Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

A trailer announcing the short takes us on a walk down memory lane with clips from the series’ original installments.

The new film will show the Banks’ in the present day: “2020” appears on screen with a shot of the Banks’ familiar suburban home, Martin’s character George Banks joking in a voiceover, “I’m just washing my hands — one more ‘Happy Birthday’ to go!”

The new project will also feature surprise special guests.

The reunion will benefit of World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides individually packaged meals to children, families and senior citizens in communities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Father of the Bride, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, was released in 1991, with Father of the Bride II following in 1995.

By Cillea Houghton

