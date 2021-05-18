‘FBI’ stars Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza on being part of Dick Wolf’s “Wolfpack,” and the hazards of Bluetooth earpieces

Michael Parmelee/ 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza first worked as, respectively, the Law and Order elements of Dick Wolf‘s Law & Order, and now they can be seen on the same team in CBS’ hit drama FBI.

While Sisto has played Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine since the show’s inception, De La Garza started playing his boss, Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, in the three season-old show’s second season.

Since Dick Wolf also produces FBI and its spin-off sister show FBI: Most Wanted, De La Garza tells ABC Audio she found re-joining the “Wolf pack” “very comfortable.”

“It’s funny…you’re always the first day of a job like, OK, you know, ‘I hope everybody’s cool and everybody likes me.’ And it was really like I just kind of came home. It was like a family.”

She added of her former L&O co-star, “Of course, Jeremy, it was so great to see him. And I missed him…You start jobs…and…you’re hanging out all the time and your families are hanging out and suddenly [you’re on different shows and] don’t get to hang anymore. And you’re like, ‘Wait, where’s my peeps?'”

Tonight’s episode has the FBI agents tackling a mass casualty incident at a New York City restaurant. As always, Sisto’s character will seen coordinating a team of agents thanks in no small part to his character’s omnipresent Bluetooth earpiece.

Of that accessory, Sisto had to laugh. “I think it’s actually good for my hearing because I spend a whole week with one ear…clogged up. So this hearing gets [better on the opposite side], you know, and then…I have to switch it…Yeah, it is a bit of a problem.”

FBI airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

