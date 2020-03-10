Fears of coronavirus leads to 'Jeopardy! 'and 'Wheel of Fortune' to go audience free

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has led entertainers to cancel or postpone appearances and concerts, and now it appears fears over the respiratory disease has affected beloved game shows.

The New York Daily News reports that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, which both tape in Los Angeles, won’t be having their usual compliment of studio guests for the foreseeable future.

At issue, in Jeopardy!‘s case, is Alex Trebek’s ongoing battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A chemotherapy patient, his immune system is compromised, putting him in the high risk category for COVID-19 virus, the paper explains.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that elderly patients, and those with immune deficiencies, are more susceptible to serious complications from the virus.

Both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune record multiple shows per day and far in advance of their air dates, so it’s not known when the audience-free episodes will air.

In the U.S., cases of COVID-19 have increased to over 600, with at least 22 deaths across some 34 states. Los Angeles has at least 19 confirmed cases as of today.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.