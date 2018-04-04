“Felicity” cast to stage 20th anniversary reunion at ATX Television Festival

(L-R) Scott Foley, Tangi Miller, Kerri Russell and Scott Speedman from “Felicity”; Getty Images(AUSTIN, TX) — After the Dawson’s Creek cast reunited for the cover of Entertainment Weekly, the cast of another WB favorite is planning a 20th anniversary reunion.

The cast of Felicity will be reuniting for a panel at the annual ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

Cast members Keri Russell — currently the star of the FX hit spy drama The Americans — Scott Speedman, who’s now on TNT’s Animal Kingdom, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson and Ian Gomez are all taking part in the panel. Additional people — fingers crossed for Scandal star Scott Foley — have yet to be announced.

Felicity followed Felicity Porter, played by Russell, after she impulsively follows her crush to New York City for college. It ran for four seasons on The WB, from 1998 to 2002.

The ATX Festival takes place from June 7 to 10.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.