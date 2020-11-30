Felicity Huffman books first post-prison acting gig with ABC baseball comedy

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman will return to ABC with her first acting role since being released from prison after serving time for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal.

Deadline reports Huffman will play a widow who takes over her husband’s minor league baseball team in the untitled comedy series. It’s based on the real-life owners of the Sacramento River Cats, a AAA team that became the minor league’s most valuable team after Susan Savage inherited the team from her late husband.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison and served 11 after pleading guilty in the scandal. Also sentenced to prison after pleading guilty were actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Zack Gottsagen, the actor with Down syndrome who starred alongside Shia LaBeouf in The Peanut Butter Falcon, will also star as Huffman’s baseball-obsessed son, says Deadline.

