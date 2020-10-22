Felicity Huffman wants her passport back once supervised release ends

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman is almost finished with her court ordered supervised release stemming from the massive “Varsity Blues” college entrance scam.

Now, with her punishment set to expire soon — which also included 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service — the Academy Award-nominated actress is requesting the return of her passport.

Huffman was ordered to turn it over to the probation department at the start of her sentence.

TMZ obtained court documents of Huffman’s request, which has not been objected to by prosecutors, meaning it will likely be returned to her.

Huffman and more than 30 other wealthy parents were caught in the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, which was dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman was accused of making payments to William “Rick” Singer, a college-entrance tutor guru whom prosecutors identified as the ringleader of the nationwide scam, to help her daughter Sophia cheat on the SAT.

The 57-year-old actress pleaded guilty and admitted that she paid Singer $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s score by arranging for a college entrance exam proctor to correct the answers. The payment also arranged for Sophia to have more time to take the test.

While Huffman’s sentence is winding down, another celebrity linked to the cheating scandal is about to begin hers — Lori Loughlin.

As previously reported, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and has until November 19 to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons.

Loughlin, along with husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to a sham charity enacted by Singer to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing team recruits despite that their girls never participated in the sport.

