Female-led 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' reboot a go at Disney+

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ has placed a series order for a female-led reboot of of Doogie Howser, M.D., the dramedy that aired on ABC from 1989-1993, according to Variety.

The new take on the series, which starred Neil Patrick Harris — now titled Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, “a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl with a genius-level intellect who has breezed through college and medical school and is now working as a doctor in Hawaii,” according to the streamer.

The reboot comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat veteran Kourtney Kang and is based on her background. Dayna and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of Doogie Howser co-creator Steven Bochco, are producing.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture,” Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+ said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By George Costantino

