Female-led films outperform male-led movies at the box office

Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman”; Warner Bros.(NEW YORK) — Want your movie to make more money at the box office? Cast a woman in the lead role.

A recent study examining top-grossing films in the U.S. — commissioned by Time’s Up — found that movies with female leads outperformed male-led films. The data examined 350 films, released from January 2014 to December 2017, across all budgets.

Of the films examined, 105 are categorized as female-led and 245 are categorized as male-led.

Studio System by Gracenote, an entertainment database, determines the status of a film’s lead by who is listed first in the film’s press materials. Trailers and one-sheets were used when that information was unavailable, according to the website.

When assessing co-leads, the first name listed in the database for the film was considered the lead.

The study, conducted by Los Angeles-based talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency and shift7, a technology company, categorized the pictures into five budget levels: under $10 million, $10 million to $30 million, $30 million to $50 million, $50 million to $100 million, and over $100 million. Movies with female leads grossed more money every category.

The findings give hope to many within the industry.

“The report released today confirms what many of us have known: that films with women at the center are good business and good entertainment,” said Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women In Film Los Angeles, a group that advocates for women working in the film industry, in a statement to ABC News.

