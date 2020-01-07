Film Nominees for Writers Guild Awards Announced

Wilson WebbThe Writers Guild of America, East and West, announced their nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting during 2019 on Tuesday.

The nominees for original screenplay are, in alphabetical order, 1917, Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Parasite.

In the adapted screenplay category, the contenders are A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Little Women.

The nominees in the television categories were released last month. You can review them at awards.wga.org/awards/nominees-winners.

The 2020 Writers Guild Awards will be presented February 1 during concurrent galas in Los Angeles and New York.

Here are the film nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1917

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Parasite

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Citizen K

Foster

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People

The Kingmaker

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.