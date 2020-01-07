Film Nominees for Writers Guild Awards Announced
The Writers Guild of America, East and West, announced their nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting during 2019 on Tuesday.
The nominees for original screenplay are, in alphabetical order, 1917, Booksmart, Knives Out, Marriage Story and Parasite.
In the adapted screenplay category, the contenders are A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Little Women.
The nominees in the television categories were released last month. You can review them at awards.wga.org/awards/nominees-winners.
The 2020 Writers Guild Awards will be presented February 1 during concurrent galas in Los Angeles and New York.
Here are the film nominees:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Parasite
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Citizen K
Foster
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People
The Kingmaker
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.