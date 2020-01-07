ABC-Entertainment 

Film Nominees for Writers Guild Awards Announced

Wilson WebbThe Writers Guild of America, East and West, announced their nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting during 2019 on Tuesday.

The nominees for original screenplay are, in alphabetical order, 1917BooksmartKnives OutMarriage Story and Parasite.

In the adapted screenplay category, the contenders are A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJoker and Little Women.

The nominees in the television categories were released last month.  You can review them at awards.wga.org/awards/nominees-winners.

The 2020 Writers Guild Awards will be presented February 1 during concurrent galas in Los Angeles and New York.

Here are the film nominees:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1917
Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Parasite

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Citizen K
Foster
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People
The Kingmaker

