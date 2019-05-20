Final answer: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' ending

ABC/Todd Wawrychuck(LAS VEGAS) — Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has been canceled after 17 years in syndication, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The long-running game show has been hosted by The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison since 2015, and had been shooting in Las Vegas.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is an adaptation of a British game show that premiered on ABC in August 1999 with Regis Philbin as the host. It quickly became a phenomenon, airing four nights a week on the network.

Other past hosts include Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer and Terry Crews.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.