Finally: Third 'Spider-Man' movie's title is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — After trolling fans with fake titles all day yesterday, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon finally posted to Instagram the true title of their next Spider-Man movie.

It’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Instagram post showed the trio leaving director Jon Watts’ office, disappointed that he wouldn’t tell them the title, thanks to Holland’s propensity to accidentally spoiling such details.

However, as the stars walk by a whiteboard, on which a host of phony names are scrawled — including Spider-Man: Home Alone, and Spider-Man: Homeschooled — they somehow miss the real McCoy, dead center: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland’s still hush-hush third stand-alone Spidey film, a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, apparently opens “This Christmas” according to the post.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.