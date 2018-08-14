First look: Mahershala Ali in “Green Book”; Taraji P. Henson in “What Men Want”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(HOLLYWOOD) — In what could be a match made in heaven, DreamWorks Pictures has dropped the first official trailer for Green Book, the upcoming film starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen as two unlikely friends.

The film follows Mortensen’s Tony Lip, an Italian-American bouncer from the Bronx, who is hired to drive Ali’s Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class African-American pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South. Together, the two must depend on “The Green Book,” a guide that lists the few establishments safe for African-Americans.

The comedy-drama, directed by Peter Farrelly, is said to be inspired by a true friendship that “transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.”



Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson is front and center in the first trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy, What Men Want.



The film, which also stars Tracy Morgan and Underground alum Alidis Hodge, is a remake of the 2000 hit romantic comedy What Women Want, starring Mel Gibson.

In the original film, Gibson played a cocky chauvinist who mysteriously acquired the power to hear woman’s thoughts, which of course drastically changed his understanding of women.

In the new version, Henson plays a female sports agent who suddenly gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts and uses it to help her sign the next big NBA star.

Green Book hits theaters on November 21. What Men Want heads to the big screen on January 11, 2019.

