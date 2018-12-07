First look: New 'Game of Thrones' season eight teaser

Courtesy of HBO(NEW YORK) — HBO has unveiled a teaser for the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones. Unfortunately for fans, the sneak peek is devoid of any scenes from the final episodes of the epic, Emmy-winning series.

Instead, the coming attraction is a visual call-back to A Song of Ice and Fire, the title of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy book series on which the show is based. We see the massive Dragonstone Table from the show, as frosty fog comes in from one side, and fire the other.

Not surprisingly, both elements clash violently in the middle, foreshadowing the final season’s final conflict.

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season kicks off in April of 2019.

[embedded content]

