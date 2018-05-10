First look: Sterling K. Brown, Keegan Michael Key, more featured in peek of “The Predator”

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox has released a teaser trailer to The Predator, writer/director Shane Black’s return to the hunter alien franchise.

The movie, which stars Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown, Keegan Michael Key, Logan baddie Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn, opens September 14.

The Predator teaser shows a boy — The Room Oscar nominee Jacob Tremblay — apparently accidentally sending the fearsome aliens to his small town, where a group of Special Forces veterans who’ve tangled with the species before do so again.

Black, then a 20-something screenwriting phenom who wrote a little movie called Lethal Weapon, had a small part in the 1987 original film as one of the alien hunter’s first victims. The filmmaker went on to write and direct movies like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Iron Man 3.

The Predator is officially the fourth “canon” movie in the franchise, the last of which was 2010’s Predators, starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody. According to the studio, the two Alien vs. Predator films apparently no longer make the cut.

[embedded content]

