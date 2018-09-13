First look: Viola Davis returns to the classroom in epic 'How To Get Away With Murder' season 5

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating makes a grand return in the first official trailer for season five of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Fresh off of her Supreme Court victory in season four, law professor Annalise Keating welcomes the new batch of students attending her class.

“And to think, they wouldn’t even let me step foot on this campus a few months ago,” Davis, as Keating, says. “Despite what you think, this is not a class at all. This is a sacrifice. Brutal. Mean. Depressing. But that’s what it costs to change the world.”

After a pause, she adds, “So…who wants in?”

The teaser also alludes to another murder for the class to solve, in addition to a possible marriage for one of her former students.



HTGAWM also stars Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom and Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton.

The fifth season of How To Get Away With Murder premieres September 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

