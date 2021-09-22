First ‘SNL’ guests of the season: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis

NBCUniversal

On social media, Saturday Night Live has revealed the hosts and guests for the first month of its 47th season.

Loki star Owen Wilson leads things off on October 2, with musical guest Kasey Musgraves; October 9 will see Kim Kardashian West take the stage at Studio 8H for the first time, with singer Halsey.

The October 16 show will be hosted by Rami Malek, a week after fans can see the Oscar winner as a James Bond baddie in No Time to Die. Young Thug will be the musical guest.

And on October 23, former SNL cast member-turned Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis will take the stage, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

