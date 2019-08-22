First trailer debuts for true-life thriller 'The Report,' starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening

Amazon Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the Oscar-buzzy film The Report, starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, has been released.

The film, a thriller based on actual events, follows the investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created after 9/11. A staffer leading the investigation, played by Driver, uncovers explosive details about the torture of detainees. Bening plays his boss, real-life Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“They waterboarded him 183 times. Everything they got from him was either a lie or something they already had,” Driver tells Bening in the clip.

“If it works, why do you need to do it 183 times?” she asks.

To which he replies, “Maybe when the report comes out, people will finally see that.”

The film, an Amazon Original that first debuted at Sundance this year, also stars Jon Hamm, Corey Stoll, Michael C. Hall, Maura Tierney and Tim Blake Nelson. It will debut in select theaters on November 15.

