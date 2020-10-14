First trailer released for Ron Howard’s Oscar contender, 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX(LOS ANGELES) — The emotional first trailer for Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy movie, starring Oscar winners Amy Adams and Glenn Close, has arrived.

The film, based on author J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, follows a young man on the verge of success who’s forced to revisit his troubled childhood with his opioid-addicted mom, played by Adams, and the grandmother who raised him, played by Close.

“I thought your momma was gonna be all right, be happy. I know I could’ve done better, but you gotta decide: You want to be somebody or not?” Close’s character says in the trailer.

Hillbilly Elegy, which is already predicted to be an Oscar contender, will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on November 24.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.