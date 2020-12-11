FKA Twigs accuses Shia LaBeouf of abuse in lawsuit

Melodie Jeng//GC Images(LOS ANGELES) –Shia LaBeouf is being sued by his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, with the singer claiming the actor “hurts women…uses them [and] abuses them both personally and mentally.”

The suit, submitted in Los Angeles by attorneys representing FKA, who was born Tahliah Barnett, calls LaBeouf “dangerous.”

Barnett’s suit claims the actor “tormented” her, brandished a firearm while driving, and “knowingly” gave her an STD, among other accusations of similarly violent behavior.

Her attorney Bryan Freedman says, “Shia LaBoeuf has abused Ms. Barnett…and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

In a statement to the New York Times, LaBeoeuf says, “Although many of these allegations are not true, I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done.”

LaBeouf, who has struggled with alcohol in the past, leading to run-ins with the law, noted, “As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

He tells the Times, “It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behavior reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others. I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings.”

By Stephen Iervolino

