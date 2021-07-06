Florence Pugh defends relationship with Zach Braff, “It’s my life”

ABC/Eric McCandless – ABC/Image Group LA

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Florence Pugh doesn’t care if you don’t like her or her relationship with Zach Braff.

Speaking with the U.K. newspaper The Times in a piece published Sunday, the Black Widow star opened up about the criticism and bullying she receives from people who apparently don’t understand her relationship with Braff, who’s 21 years older than the 25-year-old actress.

“It’s my life,” Pugh said, according to BuzzFeed News. “And I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story.”

She added, “I want to also be a person!”

The Black Widow star also addressed the bullying she’s dealt with on Instagram as a result of her romance with the Scrubs actor.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it,” she shared. “That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media.”

“The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place,” she continued. “They want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy.”

“I don’t mind you not liking me,” she concluded. “That’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me.”

