Florence Pugh explains why her ‘Black Widow’ character Yelena should be your Halloween costume

Marvel Studios

If you’re still in the hunt for a Halloween costume, Florence Pugh has an idea for you: go as her Black Widow character, Yelena.

On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to made a case for why people should dress up as the on-screen spy and assassin. The reason is actually really simple — because the vest has pockets, “a lot of handy pockets.”

Standing in front of a display window that featured costumes from Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour‘s Black Widow characters, Pugh wrote, “What the..Apparently Yelena didn’t make the cut.”

“GUYS. I LITERALLY TALK ABOUT POCKETS IN NEARLY EVERY SCENE. Halloween= A LOT OF FREE SWEETIES.”

May I remind you that the vest has A LOT OF HANDY POCKETS,” Pugh continued. “Costume+vest+POCKETS= someone who came prepared.”

“IT IS with great importance we understand how vital Yelena is for Halloween,” Pugh concluded, before adding, “Rant over, thanks for listening.”

So, what are you waiting for? After all, all that candy has to go somewhere.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.