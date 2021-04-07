Florence Pugh pens adorable tribute to honor boyfriend Zach Braff on his birthday

ABC/Eric McCandless – ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) –Zach Braff celebrated his 46th birthday on Tuesday and girlfriend Florence Pugh pulled all the stops with her heartfelt birthday wish.

The Black Widow star shared a series of adorable photos of Braff, which included him cuddling their rescue dog Billie and also of the Scrubsalum posing in mismatching shoes.

“It’s this magical persons birthday,” wrote Pugh. “A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach’s day and she’s flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since.”

While nothing her significant other’s fancy footwear, remarked the British actress, “A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. obvi.”

The Oscar nominee also noted all the reasons why she’s fallen in love with Braff, adding, “His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious.”

“His creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who’s around him,” Pugh continued, “but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of.”

It was then she revealed the special nickname she reserves for her boyfriend, closing off with an adorable, “Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look.”

Prior to penning her heartfelt birthday wishes, Pugh also took to her Instagram stories to reveal how she prepared for her boyfriend’s big day — including her setting up decorative flowers, making special “Birthday tea” and dancing around in a comfy robe.

The 25-year-old actress also shared that the outfit Braff wore during the impromptu photo shoot was one of her birthday gifts to him.

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2019.

By Megan Stone

