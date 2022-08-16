Florence Pugh reveals she split with Zach Braff

John Edmonds

Florence Pugh has revealed she quietly ended her relationship with Zach Braff earlier this year.

In Harper’s BAZAAR’s September ICONS issue, the actress confirmed the two had called it quits after three years together. Their relationship had faced scrutiny and criticism online over their age difference – Pugh is 26 and Braff is 47.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told the mag. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

Before they parted ways, the two completed a movie together that’s due out next year. Braff wrote A Good Person with Pugh in mind for the starring role.

“The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences,” Pugh said. “It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

Next up for Pugh is the movie Don’t Worry Darling, in which she stars opposite Harry Styles. It comes out September 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.